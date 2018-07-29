 

Fire tornadoes spring up as California fires grow

Associated Press
The massive wildfire has destroyed two small communities and threatens city. Source: Associated Press
Associated Press
  Some Mati residents have reacted to comments made by the Greek Prime Minister yesterday in which he accepted "full political responsibility" for the deadly fires in Greece.

Vissarion Pantelides questioned what taking responsibility meant for Alexis Tsipras. "What will be the cost to him of accepting responsibility?" he said.

Another resident, Argyris Katsoulieris said he could not watch the Tsipras' statement because "we lack electricity here."

"Other things have priority. Apportioning political responsibility is too far down the line to be of interest to us (now). Right know, we want to fix our place," he added.

More than 2,000 homes were damaged in this week's deadly wildfire near Athens and roughly a quarter of them will have to be demolished, Greek officials said yesterday, revealing more about the disaster that has seen the government face mounting criticism.

Despite the daily rising death toll, Greek government officials have refused to acknowledge criticism, including claims of poor emergency planning ahead of the country's annual wildfire season.

Yesterday, however, Tsipras sought to defuse the mounting criticism of his government.

"I accept full political responsibility for this tragedy," Tsipras told a televised meeting with his cabinet ministers.

"It is an obvious thing for the prime minister to do and I urge you to do the same," he said referring to his ministers.

Greek government officials have accept claims of poor emergency planning up to wildfire.
Associated Press
 Texas authorities say five people have been killed following separate shootings that included a nursing home in a Corpus Christi suburb.

Robstown City Secretary Herman Rodriguez said via Twitter that three people were killed following a shooting at the Retama Manor nursing home.

Two additional men were found dead in a home linked to that shooting.

Mr Rodriguez said officers responded to the nursing home about 7pm (local time) and found two men and a woman dead.

He said a phone call from family members prompted police to visit the residence of one of the nursing home victims, where two more men were found dead.

The shooter was among those killed.

Mr Rodriguez said authorities believe the shootings are related but have not identified the victims or established a possible motive.

Five people, including the gunman, were killed in two linked shootings in Texas.
