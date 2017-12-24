Fire rips through Philippines shopping mall, multiple people missing

Source:Associated Press
A number of people are missing and feared dead after a massive shopping mall fire in the southern Philippines today.
Firemen battle a fire that rages at a shopping mall in the Philippines.
Source: Associated Press
The fire broke out in the mall in Davao City, the home town of Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte.
Fire officials said an unknown number of people had been trapped in the mall.
No bodies have been retrieved from the blaze so no deaths have yet been officially confirmed.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news