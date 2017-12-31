 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Fire rips through 12-storey apartment block in Manchester

share

Source:

Associated Press

One person suffered smoke inhalation following the incident in the UK city.
Source: Associated Press

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Sharks found frozen solid during cold snap in US

2
A section of the Kaituna River, North Island (file picture).

Missing teen kayaker rescued after spending night tied to tree on riverbank

3
Police car generic.

Police Taser man after tourist's vehicle carjacked during dangerous Canterbury police pursuit

00:29
4
The fire gutted a Te Aro premises in the early hours of the morning.

Watch: Fire fighters battle to control blaze raging through Wellington building

00:26
5
Two police cars are blocking off part of St Asaph after the incident overnight.

One person seriously injured in Christchurch assault

00:20
One person died in the early morning crash on State Highway 29.

Horror year on the roads with 2017 having most driving fatalities since 2009

Police Minister Stuart Nash also urged people to challenge unsafe behaviour - but so far eight have died during the holiday period.

A section of the Kaituna River, North Island (file picture).

Missing teen kayaker rescued after spending night tied to tree on riverbank

Police have praised the young man's actions after he decided to get out of the Kaituna River, near Rotorua, and wait for help.

00:29
The fire gutted a Te Aro premises in the early hours of the morning.

Watch: Fire fighters battle to control blaze raging through Wellington building

A commercial premises in Te Aro went up in flames in the early hours of this morning.

02:57
Pippi and her family are living a happy life despite never finding out who in their neighbourhood mutilated the beloved cat this year.

After their missing cat was found with its ears chopped off, Auckland owners still cautious

Pippi and her family are living a happy life despite never finding out who in their neighbourhood mutilated the beloved cat this year.

Police car generic.

Police Taser man after tourist's vehicle carjacked during dangerous Canterbury police pursuit

The man's driving included passing on blind corners and double-yellow lines, speeding and tailgating.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 