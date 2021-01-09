TODAY |

Fire kills 10 newborns at hospital in India

Source:  Associated Press

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India today, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said.

Police officers investigate the scene after a fire broke out at District General Hospital in Bhandara. Source: Associated Press

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, said police officer V.S. Chavan. 

The Press Trust of India news agency said the infants were one to three months old. 

Firefighters rescued seven babies from the newborn care unit of the hospital in Bhandara, a town in Maharashtra state nearly 1000 kilometres south of New Delhi.

World
Accidents
