Fire kills 10 newborns at hospital in India

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India today, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said.

Police officers investigate the scene after a fire broke out at District General Hospital in Bhandara. Source: Associated Press

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, said police officer V.S. Chavan.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the infants were one to three months old.