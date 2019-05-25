TODAY |

Fire in western India tutoring centre kills 19, students seen attempting to jump from roof to survive

Associated Press
More From
World

At least 19 teenage students were killed in a fire that broke out Friday (local time) in a tutoring centre in the western Indian city of Surat, a top state official said.

More than a dozen students were hospitalised with burns or suffering from suffocation, police officer Praveen Chaudhary said.

The students were attending a class when the fire broke out in the four-story building, Chaudhary said. He said all of the students had been accounted for.

Gujarat state's top elected official, Vijay Rupani, said 19 youngsters died in the fire.

"I'm told these youngsters were trapped in the building as the fire destroyed the staircase. Around three to four died after they jumped off the building," Rupani told The Press Trust of India.

Two dozen fire engines battled the blaze, fire officer Deepak Satkale said. Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.

The fire engulfed the third and fourth floors of the building in a shopping district, The Press Trust of India said.

Television images showed students jumping from the building to escape the blaze, with thick smoke billowing from the building.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was anguished by the fire. "Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected," he tweeted.

Building fires are common in India because of poorly enforced safety regulations.

Firefighters work to douse flames on a building in Surat, in the western Indian state of Gujarat. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.
Two dead overnight after separate road crashes in Auckland and Canterbury
2
Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
3
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
4
Homicide investigation launched after man dies from critical injuries in South Auckland park
5
Jerald and Val had both lost their other half after long marriages, and came together after his brutally honest post about living alone.
Honest Facebook post leads to love for lonely 75-year-old Waiuku man
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Gold (file picture).

Gold coated fungus stuns Aussie scientists
Chef Mario Batali departs after pleading not guilty, Friday, May 24, 2019, at municipal court in Boston, to an allegation that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds)

Celebrity chef pleads not guilty to assault charge
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street to attend the weekly session of Prime Ministers Questions in Parliament in London, Wednesday, May 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

UK Prime Minister Theresa May announces resignation, set to step down next month
00:52
Sir Jerry Matapare says Nga Tapuwae keeps the memory of the soliders alive.

Memorial dedicated to Kiwi soldiers unveiled at former British military camp