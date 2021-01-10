Fire in Indian hospital kills 10 newborn babies

A fire broke out in the intensive care unit of a government-run hospital in western India early today, killing 10 infants, police and news reports said.

In a video provided by KK Productions, women grieve at District General Hospital in India. Source: Associated Press

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit, said police officer V. S. Chavan.

The Press Trust of India news agency said the infants were 1 to 3 months old.