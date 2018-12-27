TODAY |

Fire bans in place as extreme heat sweeps Australia

AAP
Fire bans have been declared across parts of Australia, as a heatwave sweeps across the south of the country.

A broad area stretching across much of southern Australia is set to experience the hot weather, with temperatures generally 10C to 14C higher than usual for this time of year, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

People living in affected areas have been urged to drink plenty of water, avoid travelling during the hottest parts of the day and to look after those most vulnerable to the heat.

Beachgoers hoping to cool off in the sea have also been advised to take care, after four people drowned in coastal waters in two days on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Victoria will face an elevated fire risk with total fire bans declared for today in the Mallee and Wimmera regions, while South Australia will have bans in place in 10 areas including the Mount Lofty Ranges and Yorke Peninsula.

Western Australia had declared total fire bans in 13 districts on Wednesday and today temperatures are expected to exceed 45C in parts.

