Finland politician could take Jacinda Ardern's 'world's youngest PM' title

A 34-year-old transport minister and lawmaker has been tapped to become Finland's youngest prime minister ever and its third female government leader.

Sanna Marin Source: Wikimedia Commons

Sanna Marin, if confirmed, would take the title of 'world's youngest sitting Prime Minister' from Jacinda Ardern, 39.

Finland's ruling Social Democratic Party council voted 32-29 late Sunday (overnight NZT) to name Marin over rival Antti Lindtman to take over the government's top post from incumbent Antti Rinne.

Vogue's photo of Jacinda Ardern. Source: Twitter: Clarke Gayford

Having emerged as Finland's largest party in the April election, the Social Democrats can appoint one of their own to the post of prime minister in the Nordic nation of 5.5 million.

Marin has been the party's vice chairwoman, a lawmaker since 2015 and served as until this week as the minster for transport and communications.

Finland currently holds the European Union's rotating presidency until the end of the year.