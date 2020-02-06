TODAY |

Finland plans to give dads equal parental leave as mothers

Source:  Associated Press

Finland's female-dominated government has unveiled a plan today to give both parents the same amount of fully paid parental leave, in an effort to push dads in to take time off from work to spend more time with their children.

A father holding his newborn baby (file). Source: istock.com

Social affairs minister Anna-Kaisa Pekonen said paternity leave with full pay in the Nordic country would be extended to nearly seven months and on a par with what mothers get.

"The reform will be a major change in attitudes, as it will improve equality between parents and make the lives of diverse families easier," Ms Pekonen said in a statement.

Because the parents don't have to take their leaves at the same time, then a family can maintain its income levels for 14 months, up from the current 11.5 months. 

Parents can also transfer 69 days from their own quota to the other parent.

In addition, a separate pregnancy allowance would entitle women to a month of paid pregnancy leave before the expected date of birth. 

A single parent could use the paid leave allowance quota for both parents.

The social reform is a keystone measure of the new center-left government led by Prime Minister Sanna Marin. 

At 34, she is the youngest female prime minister in the world. 

Her five-party coalition government has gender equality high on its agenda. Twelve of the 19 members of the Cabinet are female, and all the coalition parties are led by women, four of them aged under 35.

The changes are set to come into force next year at the earliest. 

The cost of the changes are estimated at €100 million $NZ170 million).

"The reform will support all kinds of families and ensure equal leaves for children regardless of the form of the family," Ms Pekonen said.

World
UK and Europe
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Why NZTA sprayed down an Auckland motorway with water in 'very rare event'
2
'Very alarming' - Russia voices concern over new US nuclear weapon
3
Ross Taylor century sees Black Caps home in huge run chase against India
4
Passenger dies while on-board China Southern flight from Guangzhou to Auckland
5
Jacinda Ardern has first waka experience, says it was an 'honour'
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:23

Nancy Pelosi rips up copy of US President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech

04:58

Pacific Update: Borders tightened against coronavirus, startling cyclone footage from Tuvalu
00:58

Donald Trump declares America 'stronger than ever' in State of Union speech

02:26

Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders lead as Iowa releases partial Democratic primary results