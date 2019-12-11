TODAY |

Finland officially crowns new PM today, overtaking Ardern's title as youngest leader

Source:  Associated Press

Finland's parliament chose Sanna Marin as the country's new prime minister today, making the 34-year-old the world's youngest sitting head of government.

The appointment of Ms Marin and her new government allows her to represent Finland at the European Union summit in Brussels later this week.

Finland currently holds the bloc's rotating presidency until the end of the year.

President Sauli Niinisto will formally hand Ms Marin her mandate today, after which she will officially become prime minister.

Ms Marin who was the No. 2 in the Social Democratic Party, takes over from incumbent Antti Rinne, who stepped down a week ago after a key coalition partner, the Center Party, withdrew its support, citing lack of trust.

"We want to build a society that is socially, economically and environmentally sustainable. We want to strengthen equality, education and skills. We want Finland to be a country where every child can become anything and everyone can live and grow old safely and happily," Ms Marin said.

"We are going to be active in European Union and globally. We want to create stability. The new government starts its work today. I, too, have a busy week. I will attend the European Council in Brussels and meet my European colleagues for the first time."

Her age has been the focus of her election. She takes over 39-year-old Jacinda Ardern's title of youngest prime minister.
Also like Ms Ardern, Ms Marin recently became a new mother, having given birth to a daughter last year.

"I have been glad to see the international attention towards Finland. This is our opportunity to tell who we Finns are and what kind of country Finland is," Ms Marin said.

