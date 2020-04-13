TODAY |

Findings on Cardinal George Pell's handling of child sex abuse complaints cleared for release

Source:  AAP

Unpublished findings about Cardinal George Pell's handling of child sexual abuse complaints have been cleared for release by the Victorian government.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Catholic Cardinal has spoken for the first time since being released from prison after Australia's High Court quashed his convictions. Source: 1 NEWS

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy has advised her federal counterpart Christian Porter that blacked-out sections of two reports from the institutional child abuse royal commission can be released, after the High Court overturned the cardinal's convictions for child sexual abuse earlier this month.

"The government is not aware of any impediments to the un-redacted versions of these reports being tabled and published at this time," the government said in a statement today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Pell was serving a six-year sentence for sexually abusing two choirboys in the nineties. Source: 1 NEWS

The decision to release the findings rests with Mr Porter.

Redacted versions of the royal commission's reports into the Catholic Church's handling of child abuse allegations in the Melbourne archdiocese and Ballarat diocese were released in December 2017, just months after Cardinal Pell was charged with child sexual offences.

Your playlist will load after this ad

He will walk free from prison after spending more than 400 days behind bars. Source: 1 NEWS

The findings remained redacted throughout his criminal trials and subsequent appeals.

The inquiry's findings will not relate to abuse allegations against Cardinal Pell himself, but rather his knowledge of complaints against pedophile priests during his time in Ballarat and Melbourne, including Gerald Ridsdale.

Cardinal Pell, a former Sydney and Melbourne archbishop, was a priest in Ballarat and auxiliary bishop in Melbourne at the time.

World
Australia
Crime and Justice
Religion
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Covid-19: Your alert level 3 travel questions answered
2
Anzac weekend sees over 800 breaches of Covid-19 lockdown, nearly 100 prosecutions
3
Whoopi Goldberg praises Jacinda Ardern as 'voice of reason' amid Covid-19 pandemic
4
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments
5
'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:22

China’s ambassador to Australia says calls for inquiry into Covid-19 origins are 'dangerous', could spark boycotts

Two Melbourne homes raided as police investigate truck involved in crash which killed four officers

NRL stars Latrell Mitchell, Josh Addo-Carr apologise for flouting social distancing laws

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un likely ill given health history, says expert