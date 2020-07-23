Final Qantas 747 flight leaves special message on its way to final resting place

The final Qantas 747 departure from Australia left a special message in the sky off Australia's coast before heading on to its final resting place.

Qantas logo flight path from final 747 flight.

Yesterday afternoon QF7474 departed Sydney for Los Angeles where the jumbo jet will then be retired to rest in the Californian desert.

The plane took in some scenic sights around Sydney before making a low pass over Wollongong's Historical Aircraft Restoration Society then heading out to sea.

Once over the ocean, the flight took time to draw Qantas' kangaroo logo in the sky on radar.

