Final assault on ISIS stronghold in West Mosul begins

Iraqi security forces have pushed into the city, but they have been met by fierce resistance.
Source: BBC

Middle East

Hurricanes' Beauden Barrett celebrates his first half try with Matt Proctor, TJ Perenara & Cory Jane during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Super Rugby - Hurricanes v Sunwolves

00:30
2
New Zealand were able to restrict South Africa to 271 in the third ODI in Wellington.

LIVE: NZ in early trouble as openers fall cheaply

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:29
4
The Highlanders fullback didn’t budge after his head hit the Dunedin turf hard during his side’s Super Rugby clash with the Chiefs.

Watch: Ben Smith lays deathly still after mid-air collision with Damien McKenzie goes horribly wrong

00:39
5
YouTube group How Ridiculous officially eclipsed the old record set in 2001 by 6m at the Point Walter Golf Course in Perth.

Watch: Aussie blokes smash world putting record with unbelievable 120m stroke

00:30
NZ Air Force Boeing 757, Hercules and Orion opened the event at Ohakea air base today.

Video: 'Thunder' formation fly over kicks off NZ Air Force 80th anniversary celebrations at Ohakea

Thousands of people are expected to attend the event today and tomorrow.


03:03
"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Kaye Ryans says.

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Mike Bush's admission he has an historic drink-driving conviction has revived questions.

02:05
When your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information it can be hard to know what your rights are.

Your rights as tenants: Feel like your landlord is taking advantage of you?

What to do when your landlord isn’t that forthcoming with information.

03:37
Every bone in her face, bar her jaw, was horribly smashed, with surgeons telling the family to "prepare for the worst".

Young girl's remarkable story: Getting back on her horse despite terrifying accident

Two years ago Amelia suffered horrific injuries when her horse kicked her in the face.

02:17
The newly opened Matawhaiti Residence at Christchurch Men’s Prison is to protect the public from those at immediate risk of reoffending.

New Zealand's highest risk sex offenders ordered to live in residence on prison grounds

The Christchurch residence has room for six offenders at high risk of re-offending.


 
