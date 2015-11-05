 

Film critics' group chooses 'Lady Bird' as best picture

The National Society of Film Critics has named "Lady Bird" the best picture of 2017.

The writer-director of "Lady Bird," Greta Gerwig, won best director and best screenplay as the society voted in New York on Saturday.

Sally Hawkins won best actress for "The Shape of Water" and "Maudie" and Daniel Kaluuya won best actor for "Get Out."

The best supporting actress award went to Laurie Metcalf for "Lady Bird" and the best supporting actor award went to Willem Dafoe for "The Florida Project."

"Blade Runner 2049" won best cinematography.

The society is made up of 59 prominent movie critics. Members who are not based in New York were able to vote for the awards online.

