 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


Film claims to solve the mystery of Amelia Earhart's fate by looking into the history of one photograph

share

Source:

Associated Press

The photo is haunting. Among a number of figures gathered on a dock, the fuzzy image seems to be that of a woman, her back to the camera, gazing at what may be her crippled aircraft loaded on a barge, and perhaps wondering what her future might hold.

FILE - In this June 6, 1937, file photo, Amelia Earhart, the American airwoman who is flying round the world for fun, arrived at Port Natal, Brazil, and took off on her 2,240-mile flight across the South Atlantic to Dakar, Africa. A new documentary "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence," which airs Sunday, July 9, 2017, on the History channel, proposes Earhart didn't die without a trace 80 years ago. Instead, the film argues that she and her navigator Fred Noonan crash-landed in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, were picked up by Japanese military and that Earhart was taken prisoner. (AP Photo, File)

In this June 6, 1937, file photo, Amelia Earhart, the American airwoman who is flying round the world for fun, arrived at Port Natal, Brazil, and took off on her 2,240-mile flight across the South Atlantic to Dakar, Africa.

Source: Associated Press

Is this Amelia Earhart, the world-famous aviator, witnessed after her mysterious disappearance while attempting the first round-the-world flight 80 years ago this month?

That is the theory put forth in "Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence," a two-hour documentary airing on the History channel.

It uncovers records, including this newly revealed photograph that shows what may be a healthy Earhart along with her navigator Fred Noonan, after they were last heard from.

The film also argues that after the pair crash-landed in the Japanese-held Marshall Islands, they were picked up by the Japanese military and that Earhart, perhaps presumed to be a USspy, was held prisoner.

And there's more: The United States government knew of her whereabouts and did nothing to rescue her, according to the film.

The disappearance of Earhart and Noonan on July 2, 1937, in the Western Pacific Ocean has gained legendary status among the age's unsolved mysteries.

By then she had already logged numerous aviation feats, including that of being the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic Ocean in 1932.

She reigned as an international hero.

And yet the US government closed the book on its investigation just two weeks after her disappearance. Its vaguely worded findings were inconclusive.

Was there a cover-up? The film proposes there was.

The documentary is hosted by former FBI Executive Assistant Director Shawn Henry, whose fascination with the case is equalled by former US Treasury Agent Les Kinney, who discovered the photo hidden and mislabelled in the U.S. National Archives.

In the documentary, that photo is subjected to facial-recognition and other forensic testing. It is judged authentic, and likely that of Earhart and Noonan.

The film also displays plane parts found in an uninhabited island of the Marshall Islands by Earhart investigator Dick Spink that are consistent with the aircraft that Earhart was flying on her round-the-world attempt. And it hears from the last living eyewitness who claims to have seen Earhart and Noonan after their crash.

The documentary tells of "a world-famous aviator who got caught up in an international dispute, was abandoned by her own government, and made the ultimate sacrifice," Henry sums up.

"She may very well be the first casualty of World War II."

Related

North America

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

01:13
2
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

LIVE: Thousands ignore the rain as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the Auld Mug during the Team NZ America's Cup parade

00:31
3
The reality TV star and his model partner confirmed today that they have a new member of the family.

Rob Kardashian's Instagram shut down after abusing former fiancee online

4
The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand win race nine to win the America's Cup. Helmsman Peter Burling and trimmer Blair Tuke spray Moet Champagne in celebration. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

Raw: Live with Team NZ on the America’s Cup Parade

00:50
5
The veteran loose forward said the All Blacks have "dumped" the incident and moved on.

Sean Fitzpatrick claims 'a couple of light scuffles' at All Blacks training ahead of Lions decider

The Great Sound, Bermuda, 26th June 2017. Emirates Team New Zealand Helmsman Peter Burling and skipper Glenn Ashby hold aloft the America's Cup. Photo: Chris Cameron / www.photosport.nz

1 News special: America’s Cup Parade livestream

Wendy Petrie and Simon Dallow present live coverage of Team NZ’s triumphant homecoming.

01:13
The weather isn’t wiping the smile off anyone’s faces though!

LIVE: Thousands ignore the rain as a drenched Peter Burling holds up the Auld Mug during the Team NZ America's Cup parade

Join 1 NEWS NOW's live coverage of the Emirates Team New Zealand America's Cup parade in Auckland.

00:50
The party's transport spokeswoman Julie Anne Genter says the project is of "national significance" and should be funded through the transport budget.

'Not technically impossible' – Greens say Auckland Airport light rail link can be built for next America's Cup

If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.


04:08
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.

Michael Venus survives epic five-set thriller at Wimbledon to move into second round

1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.


00:43
Avi Duckor-Jones has won the Survivor NZ: Nicaragua TV show, taking home $100,000.

Survivor NZ blog: Victory, tears, and $100,000

Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ