Fiji's main island to be locked down after woman contracts Covid-19 at superspreader funeral event

A woman in Fiji has today tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a two-day funeral that has now been described as a superspreader event.

The 40-year-old from Wainitarawau Settlement, in Cunningham, had attended a funeral in Lautoka over the weekend before testing positive, the Fiji Times reports.

The funeral had also been attended by a 53-year-old quarantine worker who last week tested positive for coronavirus. Her daughter tested positive yesterday, according to FBC News.

It brings the total number of cases in the community to four.  

Fiji records second Covid-19 case in community

The woman's husband and their five children have since been transferred to Navua Hospital's isolation unit.

Wainitarawau Settlement is now in lockdown, with residents unable to leave for the next 14 days. 

Tough new restrictions are now in place for the rest of Fijian's main island, Viti Levu, joining lockdowns already in place in Nadi and Lautoka. 

Businesses, barring essential services, are closed for two weeks, while sports are banned and limitations are in place on all events. 

No one will be able to leave the main island from midday tomorrow. 

