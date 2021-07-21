Fijians mourn their losses as Covid-19 misinformation spreads

Outside the Colonial War Memorial hospital in Suva, Fijian families are showing up to collect their dead.

Family in Fiji mourn the loss of their mother. Source: 1 NEWS

The Rams are there to take their mother to her final resting place.

“I will really miss her,” her son Rakesh Ram told 1 NEWS.

Many in Fiji are suspicious how medical authorities there are recording deaths and cases.

Some believe it is far higher than what's being reported, but others like the Ram family think it's lower.

Misinformation about Covid-19 and how it spreads is common.

“When she died we know she got a heart attack, but these people say its Covid-19 and we don’t believe it,” Rakesh said of his mother’s death.

Distressing scenes outside the hospital are matched by what's going on inside.

A four-minute phone video which is circulating widely on Fiji social media shows one of the Covid patient tents at the Colonial War Memorial hospital, with a dead body wrapped up on one of the beds.

"This one’s been dead since 3am," the anonymous person taking the video says, before swinging the phone around to show what she says is her bed just a few metres away.

She then walks outside the tent where a number of people can be seen, some of them visitors, she says.

"I’m Covid-positive and just walking around like a tourist," she says.

The one portable toilet that all the Covid patients have to use is filthy, with what appears to be faeces or vomit all over the floor.

The video shows clear signs the country’s health system is struggling with the crisis.

The World Health Organisation says if the daily positive rate is over five per cent, transmission is considered widespread and uncontrolled. Fiji’s stands at a shocking 26 per cent.

So far around 70 per cent of the target population has received one dose of AstraZeneca vaccine and nearly 14 per cent has had two jabs.