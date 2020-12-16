TODAY |

Fijians bracing for full impact of monster Cyclone Yasa, winds of 345km/h predicted

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Vanua Levu in Fiji is preparing to face the full brunt of category five Cyclone Yasa as the monster cyclone is predicted to make landfall tonight.

However residents on the main island of Viti Levu are also being warned to expect destructive winds with gusts up to 345km/h and widespread flooding.

It's estimated around 600,000 people will be impacted by Yasa and anyone not in a securely built home is being urged to head to evacuation centres around the country.

Public transport stopped last night and electricity authorities have warned they will switch off the power several hours before the cyclone hits for safety reasons.

Several roads have already closed due to flooding.

Cyclone Yasa is moving slowly and combined with warm seas is causing it to intensify.

