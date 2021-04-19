TODAY |

Fijian cities Nadi, Lautoka in emergency lockdown after Covid-19 case

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Two Fiji cities Nadi and Lautoka are in an emergency lockdown after a 53-year-old woman tested positive for Covid-19 overnight.

Nadi, Fiji, on first day of Covid-19 lockdown Source: Supplied

She’s a contact of a soldier who works in a Nadi quarantine facility who tested positive yesterday in weekly routine testing.

Fiji authorities say he contracted the virus any time from one to six days prior to testing from a couple who returned from India who were quarantined at that Nadi facility. While it’s understood he did not leave the premises, he had come into contact with hotel staff.

The lockdown began at 4am local time today.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It comes after a woman tested positive for Covid-19 overnight. Source: 1 NEWS

Contact tracing began yesterday and has picked up the latest case: A woman who also worked at the quarantine facility but has since been out in the public in both Nadi and Lautoka.

Her close contacts are now in quarantine awaiting their results and medical officials have launched further Covid-19 testing of possible contacts.

All businesses and schools are closed and no-one is allowed in or out of the area. A 24-hour curfew is now effective for Nadi and Suva and fever clinics are being set up. 

Fiji was about to mark a year of being Covid-19-free in the community.

World
Barbara Dreaver
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
