Fiji to be under nationwide coronavirus curfew from Monday

Fiji will be under a nationwide curfew from 10pm to 5am daily from Monday.

Source: 1 NEWS

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama made the announcement in Parliament and said the curfew would be in force as part of the preventative measures against Covid-19.

He said the step was being taken because Fijians were not taking seriously the advice to restrict movement.

Fiji currently has five confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, last night the government also announced a $US400 million response Budget to address the coronavirus threat.

Finance Minister Aiyaz Saiyed Khaiyum launched the Stimulus Package in Parliament.

Mr Khaiyum said the Budget would bring relief to Fijian families and businesses with more than half the funds allocated to workers and businesses.