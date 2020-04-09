TODAY |

Fiji suffers widespread damage after Cyclone Harold roars through Pacific

Cyclone Harold's force has been well and truly felt in Fiji with reports of flooded roads, fallen trees and damaged homes emerging from the small, battered nation.

All of Fiji's major settlements, including the capital Suva, but particularly west coast settlements of Lautoka and Nadi, were lashed by the category four cyclone with the worst weather hitting Kadavu Island.

The Fiji Meteorological Service told RNZ the nearby Yasawa Islands had encountered "huge tidal waves".

"There has been structural damage and mass flooding in some areas," Misa Funaki said.

Fijian authorities have had days to prepare for the storm, which formed near the Solomon Islands before cutting a destructive path through Vanuatu.

In the Solomons, 27 people were reportedly thrown overboard and killed when a packed ferry headed off into storm waters created by Harold.

Beyond Fiji, Harold's trajectory has it on course with Tonga on today.

