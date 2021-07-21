TODAY |

Fiji stops testing for Covid-19 in containment zone

Source:  1 NEWS

People with Covid-19 symptoms in Fiji’s Suva-Nausori containment zone will no longer be tested for the virus, its Government announced last night. 

People in Fiji wearing face masks. Source: Fiji Government.

Instead, people in that zone are being asked to isolate themselves for 14 days if they are symptomatic and only go to hospital if they’re seriously ill. 

The Fijian Government said most people only had mild symptoms and could recover at home.

It comes as the island nation recorded 918 new Covid-19 cases and 15 new deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours. 

The surge in cases is putting its health system under stress. Earlier this week, footage emerged from Suva’s main hospital, the Colonial War Memorial Hospital, showing the shocking conditions Covid-19 patients have had to endure

Fiji reported another day with over 1000 cases and another 12 deaths. Source: 1 NEWS

Kiwis are being asked to donate to Save the Children's Fiji Covid-19 appeal as many struggle to put food on the table during the country's Covid-19 crisis.

