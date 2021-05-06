Fiji to set up field hospital after three more Covid-19 community cases

Fiji authorities have activated the country’s Emergency Medical Assistance team who will set up a field hospital in Lautoka to deal with a growing crisis.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tonight health secretary Dr James Fong has announced three more community Covid-19 cases bringing the total of local transmissions to 28.

One of the cases is a 47-year-old nurse from the Raiwaqa Health Centre. Her husband has also tested positive and the couple have no clear links to any of the current cases.

A nurse at Lautoka Hospital, which has been turned into a Covid facility, has also tested positive.

More than 400 medical staff and patients remain in isolation inside.

Dr Fong says all staff at the hospital’s isolation facility have tested negative which means the source for this latest cluster is in the community.