Fiji set for bout of bad weather as Cyclone Ella heads its way

Fiji could be in for a bout of bad weather as Category One Cyclone Ella tracks towards it.
Predicted path of Cyclone Ella
Source: Fiji MetService
Fiji MetService reports sustained winds of 74 km/h at the centre of the storm.
The cyclone is expected to move from south of Samoa to Fiji between today and tomorrow.
Meanwhile Cyclone Donna continues to weaken and is now a category three storm which is set to hover close to New Caledonia today before moving on.
