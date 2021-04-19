TODAY |

Fiji records second Covid-19 case in community

Fiji has recorded its second Covid-19 case in the community.

A 53-year-old cleaner at a Nadi quarantine facility came into contact with a Covid-positive soldier before attended a funeral and travelled on public transport while symptomatic. Source: 1 NEWS

She is the daughter of the woman who worked at a quarantine facility and who had tested positive to the virus last weekend.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said the focus of health authorities was now on an area in Lautoka where the woman was believed to have attended a funeral last weekend, along with hundreds of others.

Dr Fong said another area of concern was that some of the people who were at the funeral had travelled from the outer islands.

He said the authorities were trying to locate these individuals and identify any other places the woman may have visited in the past week.

Fiji now has seven active cases of Covid-19, with five in border quarantine.

Yesterday morning, the government announced a lockdown in the west of Fiji's main island Viti Levu after the woman registered a positive Covid-19 test.

Her infection case was linked by the government to a protocol breach at an isolation facility.

Announcing the incident on Monday, the prime minister said the woman returned to work twice last week reportedly showing symptoms of the virus which went unreported.

