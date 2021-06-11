TODAY |

Fiji records one Covid-19 death and another 126 cases

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Fiji has reported 126 new Covid-19 cases in a 24-hour period and another death from the virus.

Fourteen people with Covid-19 have died since the start of Fiji's current outbreak. But, medical authorities are only counting five deaths from the virus, saying the others died of underlying conditions. 

The latest death, which is under investigation, was a 42-year-old man admitted to hospital with leptospirosis.

Today’s numbers is a drop from yesterday’s staggering 166 positive cases.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health are no longer listing numbers in each known cluster as the virus continues to spread.

An Australian medical team, which also includes New Zealanders, has arrived in Fiji to help in a supporting role.

They will do 10 days of quarantine.

