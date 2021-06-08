TODAY |

Fiji records 64 more Covid-19 cases

Fiji recorded another 64 cases of Covid-19 on Monday after 83 cases were found on Sunday.

There are now 515 active cases in isolation and four people have died since the outbreak began. Source: Breakfast

Ten of those were at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva where 14 cases were found on Sunday.

The Ministry of Health reported one of the hospital Covid victims died on Monday but this has been attributed to the serious health conditions he was already suffering when admitted.

There were also another 23 in the Navy cluster.

There are now 515 active cases in isolation.

The permanent secretary Dr James Fong said Fiji has recorded a total of 681 Covid-19 victims since the outbreak began in April this year.

There have been four deaths.

He said health officials are concerned about recurring violations of the protocols put in place to stop the spread of the virus.

Dr Fong also said, after Covid cases among some staff, the ministry's Incident Management Team Warehouse facility has now been fully re-opened, to allow for a complete supply chain of essential items to frontline officials.

