Fiji records 522 new cases of Covid-19

Fiji has reported 522 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours — a record number of daily cases.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Fiji government has also confirmed three more deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the toll to 30.

The health ministry said that all three were unvaccinated and died at home or on the way to a health centre.

Two of the deaths had previously been under investigation to determine if the cause was Covid-19.

A fourth under investigation has been found to be caused by a pre-existing illness.