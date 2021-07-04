TODAY |

Fiji records 522 new cases of Covid-19

Fiji has reported 522 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours — a record number of daily cases.

The island nation has recorded 522 positive infections and three deaths in the past 24 hours. Source: 1 NEWS

The Fiji government has also confirmed three more deaths due to the coronavirus, bringing the toll to 30.

The health ministry said that all three were unvaccinated and died at home or on the way to a health centre.

Two of the deaths had previously been under investigation to determine if the cause was Covid-19.

A fourth under investigation has been found to be caused by a pre-existing illness.

There have now been 30 deaths due to Covid-19 in Fiji, with 28 of these deaths during the outbreak that started in April this year.

