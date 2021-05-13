TODAY |

Fiji records 46 new Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day increase in recent outbreak

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji is bracing for the worst as the country records its largest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with 46 more people testing positive today.

Suva earlier this month, as it prepared to go into lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

In a media conference tonight, Secretary of Health Dr James Fong says it hasn’t been an easy day “nor do I expect the days ahead to get any better”.

Of concern, three of the 46 cases are not linked to any current cluster. Nine are linked to a Fiji Navy cluster.

At the moment, there are 195 active cases. All are in the central division, including Suva and Nausori.

There are no cases in the west in the Nadi area.

Fong says funerals are an alarming situation in terms of being super spreaders, and numbers of mourners attending is now limited to ten people.

The Suva-Nausori corridor will be strictly contained and several places, including Government House, are under investigation.

Yesterday, Fiji recorded 29 cases and Fong says officials are expecting numbers to keep climbing.

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
Barbara Dreaver
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:01
Five NZ club players, and four Samoa-based players named in Manu Samoa squad
2
Asian population expected to have 'largest population rise' in NZ by 2043, Stats NZ say
3
Public support sees fast-tracking of more Te Huia train services between Hamilton, Auckland
4
Victoria Government refuses exemption for boy who drowned on school camp's funeral
5
ANZ bank to stop handling cheques from next week
MORE FROM
World
MORE

BLM's Patrisse Cullors to step down from movement foundation
01:04

Some people travelling from Australia to NZ required to undergo pre-departure Covid-19 tests

YouTuber arrested over stunt floating dog with helium balloons
01:58

Owner of popular security camera disturbed after seeing footage of others' homes