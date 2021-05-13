Fiji records 46 new Covid-19 cases, the highest one-day increase in recent outbreak

Fiji is bracing for the worst as the country records its largest single-day increase in Covid-19 cases, with 46 more people testing positive today.

Suva earlier this month, as it prepared to go into lockdown. Source: 1 NEWS

In a media conference tonight, Secretary of Health Dr James Fong says it hasn’t been an easy day “nor do I expect the days ahead to get any better”.

Of concern, three of the 46 cases are not linked to any current cluster. Nine are linked to a Fiji Navy cluster.

At the moment, there are 195 active cases. All are in the central division, including Suva and Nausori.

There are no cases in the west in the Nadi area.

Fong says funerals are an alarming situation in terms of being super spreaders, and numbers of mourners attending is now limited to ten people.

The Suva-Nausori corridor will be strictly contained and several places, including Government House, are under investigation.