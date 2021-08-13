Fiji records 258 new Covid-19 cases, one on remote island

Fiji has reported 258 Covid-19 cases for the 24 hours to 8am on Saturday.

Health workers carry supplies in Fiji.

The Health Ministry said 152 cases were from the Western Division and 106 cases from the Central Division.

There were no deaths compared to 205 cases and 11 deaths recorded on Friday.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong confirmed one case on the remote island of Naviti in the Yasawa Group.

The patient was from Somosomo Village.

Naviti is a popular tourist destination and lies off the west of the main island Viti Levu.

There are about 1000 residents on Naviti.

"The person developed severe Covid-19 symptoms and was medically evacuated via airlift to Lautoka Hospital," Dr Fong said.

"There are no new deaths to report, however there have been three deaths of Covid-positive patients. But these deaths have been classified as non-covid deaths by their doctors.

"The doctors have determined that their deaths were caused by serious pre-existing medical conditions and not Covid-19."

Dr Fong said a total of 297 positive patients had died from the serious medical conditions they had before they contracted Covid-19; these are not classified as covid deaths.

As of 23 August, the 7-day rolling average of covid deaths per day is 7.

A total of 328,567 samples have been tested since the outbreak started in April 2021.

"371,428 samples have been tested since March 2020. 1560 tests have been reported for August 27. The 7-day daily test average is 1680 tests per day or 1.9 tests per 1000 population.

"Weekly testing is at 12.9 tests per 1000 population, which remains above the WHO recommended level of 4 per 1000 population per week.

"The national 7-day average daily test positivity is 19.7 percent, which is on a downward trend but still indicating a high level of community transmission."

Dr Fong said as of 27 August, 558,414 adults in Fiji had received their first dose of the vaccine and 263,243 got both jabs.

This means, he said, that 95.2 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 44.9 percent are fully vaccinated.

"We are currently doing a mop-up exercise of our first dose campaign, which will allow us to specifically target communities with low coverage, and subsequently also correct and update the total eligible population for our current vaccination program.

"There are currently 242 Covid-19 patients admitted to the hospital. 115 patients are at the Lautoka Hospital, 23 at the FEMAT field hospital, and 104 are admitted at the CWM, St Giles and Makoi hospitals.

20 patients are considered to be in severe condition, and 11 in critical condition.