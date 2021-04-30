Fiji records 180 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths, over past 24 hours

Fiji has recorded 180 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8am today, and two deaths.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the island nation yesterday reported 126 new Covid-19 cases and one death in a 24-hour period, according to the Fiji Ministry of Health.

Yesterday's death, which is under investigation, was a 42-year-old man admitted to hospital with leptospirosis.

Sixteen people with Covid-19 have died since the start of Fiji's current outbreak.

But, medical authorities say at least nine of the deaths were the result of underlying conditions.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health are no longer listing numbers in each known cluster as the virus continues to spread.

An Australian medical team, which also includes New Zealanders, has arrived in Fiji to help in a supporting role.