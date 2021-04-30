TODAY |

Fiji records 180 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths, over past 24 hours

Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji has recorded 180 new Covid-19 cases in the 24 hours to 8am today, and two deaths. 

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the island nation yesterday reported 126 new Covid-19 cases and one death in a 24-hour period, according to the Fiji Ministry of Health.

Yesterday's death, which is under investigation, was a 42-year-old man admitted to hospital with leptospirosis.

Sixteen people with Covid-19 have died since the start of Fiji's current outbreak.

But, medical authorities say at least nine of the deaths were the result of underlying conditions.

Fiji’s Ministry of Health are no longer listing numbers in each known cluster as the virus continues to spread.

An Australian medical team, which also includes New Zealanders, has arrived in Fiji to help in a supporting role.

New Zealand has also pledged $10m to help them fight the crisis. 

World
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Finlay Christie swamped at bar after being named in All Blacks
2
Black Ferns Sevens star Niall Williams in tears after Tokyo dream ends with neck injury
3
Shootings, gang tensions spark Wairoa police operation
4
New All Black Christie jokes about big night 'temptations' after viral pub celebration
5
Judith Collins won't attend Waitangi if she can't speak
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Pet chimpanzee shot by US police after biting woman during attack

Florida gay community's celebration turns to tragedy

Great Barrier Reef 'in danger', United Nations body says

Bindi Irwin taking break from social media to help her mental health