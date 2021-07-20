Fiji records 13 more Covid-19 deaths, 1100 new cases

Fiji has reported 1100 new cases of Covid-19 for the 24 hours to 8am yesterday.

A man signing up for the Covid-19 vaccine in Fiji. Photo: Facebook/Fiji govt

The Government also confirmed 13 more deaths, taking the toll to 254.

That compares with 632 cases and two deaths in the previous 24-hour period.

Health Secretary Dr James Fong said 11 of the victims were not vaccinated, while two had received one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

He said the 13 deaths were recorded between 29 July and 1 August.

A 79-year-old man from the Rewa Province died at home on 1 August.

A 48-year-old man from Nepani in Nasinu presented to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital's emergency department in severe respiratory distress on 31 July. But his condition worsened at the hospital and he died on the same day.

A 67-year-old man from Lami near Suva died at home on 31 July.

A 69-year-old man from Suva died at home on 30 July.

A 44-year-old woman from Lami presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress. A medical team retrieved her from the health centre and brought her to the CWM Hospital on 28 July. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died two days later.

A 55-year-old woman from Lautoka presented to the Lautoka Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 26 July. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died six days later.

A 39-year-old woman from Lautoka also presented to the hospital in severe respiratory distress on 24 July. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died eight days later.

A 53-year-old woman from Nadi presented to the Nadi Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 31 July. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died the next day.

A 55-year-old woman from Lautoka to the hospital in severe respiratory distress on 30 July. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died two days later.

An 81-year-old woman from Sigatoka presented to the Sigatoka Hospital in severe respiratory distress on 28 July. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died three days later.

A 90-year-old man from Sigatoka died at home on 29 July.

A 77-year-old woman from Tamavua, Suva, presented to the FEMAT field hospital in severe respiratory distress. A medical team brought her to the CWM Hospital on 17 July. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died 12 days later.

An 87-year-old woman from Nakasi, Nasinu, presented to a medical facility in severe respiratory distress. A medical team brought her to the CWM Hospital on 19 July. Her condition worsened in the hospital and she died 14 days later.

People signing up for the Covid-19 vaccine in Fiji. Source: RNZ/Fiji Government

Dr Fong said out of the latest 1100 cases, 714 are from the central division while the rest are from the west of the country.

He said there are 589 new recoveries reported since the last update.

"There are 22,592 active cases in isolation with 18,887 of them in the Central Division and 3705 in the West.

"A total of 31,443 cases was recorded during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

"There have been 31,513 cases in Fiji since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 8531 recoveries."