TODAY |

Fiji records 1220 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours; five deaths

Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji has recorded 1220 new cases of Covid-19 in just 24 hours - as the country plunges deeper into crisis. 

Covid cases in Fiji are soaring. Source: 1 NEWS

There was another five deaths taking the total number to 72 since April. Another 31 people infected with the virus have also died but officials say their deaths were from other serious health conditions. 

The soaring number of cases has surpassed predictions and medical personnel are so overwhelmed they are no longer doing contact tracing. There is also growing concern over a number of young children and babies testing positive with Covid-19.

A second New Zealand and Australian medical team is now on the ground and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji would be in dire straits without the help it’s been getting from its bigger neighbours. 


World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man allegedly holds gun to heads of two people before being shot by cops in Auckland
2
Two women confused after being released from MIQ after a day, then brought back
3
Flooding possible as 'prolonged' front moves over NZ in next few days
4
TJ Perenara says ‘I was never the best’ as he reflects on rise to All Blacks
5
'Cost me my dignity' - Woman's dress purchase among all-time online shockers
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Opinion: Who’d want to go on holiday to Australia after all this?

Victoria enters snap lockdown as state grapples with Covid outbreak

Victoria travel bubble paused again as state goes into lockdown

Jeff Bezos donates $230 million to Air and Space Museum