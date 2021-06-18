Fiji records 1220 new cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours; five deaths

Fiji has recorded 1220 new cases of Covid-19 in just 24 hours - as the country plunges deeper into crisis.

Covid cases in Fiji are soaring. Source: 1 NEWS

There was another five deaths taking the total number to 72 since April. Another 31 people infected with the virus have also died but officials say their deaths were from other serious health conditions.

The soaring number of cases has surpassed predictions and medical personnel are so overwhelmed they are no longer doing contact tracing. There is also growing concern over a number of young children and babies testing positive with Covid-19.

A second New Zealand and Australian medical team is now on the ground and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji would be in dire straits without the help it’s been getting from its bigger neighbours.