Fiji records 12 new Covid-19 cases in the community

Fiji has recorded 12 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday.

All of the cases are from Makoi, near the capital Suva, and are close contacts of a woman who earlier tested positive for the virus.

Contact tracing is underway, but the government has not indicated tougher lockdown restrictions.

Fiji's health ministry said four of the new cases are members of the woman's household, seven are from an adjoining home and one is a "secondary contact".

All have been moved into isolation.