Fiji records 11 more Covid-19 cases overnight; 21 in one day

Fijian health authorities recorded 11 more Covid-19 cases late last night to bring the daily total yesterday to 21.

Your playlist will load after this ad

By Lice Movono of rnz.co.nz

A statement released by the government's Department of Information (DINFO) quotes Health Permanent Secretary James Fong as saying another 12 patients had recovered.

Ten cases had been announced earlier yesterday afternoon and which included three detected at the country's military headquarters at Queen Elizabeth Barracks in Nabua, outside Suva, forcing the shut down of the camp.

The total number of Fijians currently in isolation facilities is 108.

"Ten of the new cases are from one household in Kinoya linked to the Extra Supermarket cluster. The eleventh case is a work contact of case 206 from the Samabula cluster, who works for the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption (FICAC).

Contact tracing investigations are ongoing and the public should expect to see our teams on the ground conducting these investigations throughout Suva," Dr Fong said.

Meanwhile the 4000 swab specimens, the remaining of an initial 11,00 sent to private Australia lab have also come back negative, Dr Fong said but added the reference lab that Fiji CDC works with at the Doherty Institute in Melbourne is verification those results.

The Ministry of Health is expected to increased screening activities in currently Covid-19 Lami, just outside of the containment zone that covers the capital, Suva in efforts to "ramp up our community surveillance beyond the current known areas where cases have been found".

"Twelve patients have recovered, which means there are now 108 active cases in isolation. Fiji has had 259 cases in total, with 147 recoveries and 4 deaths, since our first case was reported on March 19th 2020."

The government conducted 2496 samples on Monday which is also the current daily average testing amount of the last week, the Ministry of Health said.

"The 7 day average daily test positivity is at 0.5 per cent, and also 0.8 per cent in the last day. An average of 2.8 tests per 1000 population were conducted daily over the last 7 days, with 2.8 tests per 1000 population also in the last day," it said.