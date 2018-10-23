Fiji President pays tribute to Princess Diana during reception for Harry and Meghan in Suva

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed a reception dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva hosted by the president of Fiji.



During his speech last night, Fiji's president Jioji Konrote, paid tribute to Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he was sure she would be "proud of the man" the Duke had become and that he had found happiness and love with Meghan.



The Duchess had opted to rest instead of attending a couple of engagements in Australia, including travelling around the uneven terrain of Fraser Island in Queensland.



But she did join her husband for a public walkabout on Kingfisher Bay Jetty and was seen holding her stomach as she made her way along the pier.



The couple have been given a number of toys for the baby during their engagements so far - including an animal-themed changing mat on Fraser Island and a mini lifeguard uniform from the stars of TV's Bondi Rescue.



Harry suggested that he hoped they are expecting a girl as he attended a cycling event at the Invictus Games on Sunday.



A video posted online showed a well-wisher calling out: "Congratulations, I hope it's a girl!", to which he replied "So do I!"



Earlier in the tour, during a walkabout in Melbourne, the royal couple stopped to play with five-and-a-half-month-old Harriet Bonaddido and chatted with her mother, Jessica.



The 28-year-old said: "As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry, he said 'That's a great name'.



"Maybe they will choose it for their own child, which would be fun.

