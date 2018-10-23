 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Fiji President pays tribute to Princess Diana during reception for Harry and Meghan in Suva

AAP
Topics
World
Royalty
Pacific Islands

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enjoyed a reception dinner at the Grand Pacific Hotel in Suva hosted by the president of Fiji.

During his speech last night, Fiji's president Jioji Konrote, paid tribute to Harry's late mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, saying he was sure she would be "proud of the man" the Duke had become and that he had found happiness and love with Meghan.

The Duchess had opted to rest instead of attending a couple of engagements in Australia, including travelling around the uneven terrain of Fraser Island in Queensland.

But she did join her husband for a public walkabout on Kingfisher Bay Jetty and was seen holding her stomach as she made her way along the pier.

The couple have been given a number of toys for the baby during their engagements so far - including an animal-themed changing mat on Fraser Island and a mini lifeguard uniform from the stars of TV's Bondi Rescue.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex touched down this afternoon after attending the Invictus Games in Sydney.

Harry suggested that he hoped they are expecting a girl as he attended a cycling event at the Invictus Games on Sunday.

A video posted online showed a well-wisher calling out: "Congratulations, I hope it's a girl!", to which he replied "So do I!"

Earlier in the tour, during a walkabout in Melbourne, the royal couple stopped to play with five-and-a-half-month-old Harriet Bonaddido and chatted with her mother, Jessica.

The 28-year-old said: "As soon as I introduced my daughter to Harry, he said 'That's a great name'.

"Maybe they will choose it for their own child, which would be fun.

"Meghan was right behind him and was playfully tickling her toes and said how sweet it was that I'd brought her out today."

The crowd went wild with cheers and laughter as the Duke of Sussex downed the brew in one. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
World
Royalty
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:21
Police are appealing for help finding the person behind the wheel.
Girl, 14, killed in hit and run in Oamaru
2
The car was discovered in an underground carpark around the same time the journalist disappeared from the Saudi embassy in Istanbul.
Reports disfigured body of missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi's found
3
Jayme Closs.
Search ramps up for missing Wisconsin teen whose parents were found murdered in family home
4
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.
Most read: Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council
5
The deputy Prime Minister took his chance during the tense exchange to slip in a dig at National’s leader.
Watch: Winston Peters made to apologise for cheeky jab at Simon Bridges' leadership woes
MORE FROM
World
MORE
US officials say they are taking Khashoggi's disappearance seriously, but the US president says he has not sent the FBI to investigate.

Trump says he will cut Central American aid
01:00
The crowd went wild with cheers and laughter as the Duke of Sussex downed the brew in one.

Watch: Prince Harry drinks kava in traditional Fiji ceremony as a smiling Meghan Markle watches on
02:30
British man Alex Lewis had all four of his limbs amputated after suffering a severe bacterial infection.

Quadruple amputee's extraordinary plan to climb one of Africa's highest mountains
A new poll shows a majority of those asked think the tax is a good idea - but the government has ruled it out.

Sugary drinks linked to 13 types of cancer, says Australian cancer council