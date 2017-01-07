Fiji looking to become global player after years of exclusion

Governmental leaders in Fiji are looking to position the country as a global player after years of being excluded from the international community for its military coup of 2006.

The country's attorney general Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says Fiji has an open door policy with all countries.

"We are engaged as long as people are able to engage with us on a level playing field respecting our sovereign rights," he told 1 News.

However the island nation has raised eyebrows for aligning with non-traditional countries such as Russia and China and, according to Dr Steven Ratuva, Fiji is still reacting to sanctions by New Zealand and Australia.