Fiji health officials confirm latest six Covid cases are variant first detected in India

The Fijian Health Ministry has confirmed the Covid-19 cases in its recent outbreak are the variant that was first detected in India.

Fiji authorities have just announced six new Covid cases since yesterday – all detected in quarantine.

"Four of the six new cases came from soldiers returning from overseas duties, some of who had been fraternising amongst each other during their 14-day quarantine in the border quarantine facility, against the rules that we had set in place," says Dr James Fong - acting permanent secretary at Ministry of Health and Medical Services said.

“Their quarantine period has also been extended due to suspected breaches and unfortunately these bad apples mean that we have to reset the clock again for all the soldiers within that unit.

“Heroes who have been separated far too long from their families," Fong says.

It comes as 12 new cases of Covid-19 in the community were confirmed in Fiji last night, a total of 18 cases are now active.

Fiji is now updating its containment response in light of the Covid-19 crisis in India.

“We cannot let that nightmare happen in Fiji,” Fong says.

It comes as the New Zealand Government offers support to the nation that's in a 14 day lockdown.

Air New Zealand announced today it's cancelled a Fiji passenger service this week due to the Pacific nation's ongoing Covid-19 lockdown.

It comes after Fiji Airways yesterday announced all international passenger repatriation flights into and out of Fiji have been cancelled until May 2, 2021.

This includes six flights which were set to arrive in New Zealand.

Air New Zealand released a statement on their cancelled flight this afternoon.

"Due to the current Covid-19 situation in Fiji, the Fijian Ministry of Health has advised Air New Zealand to cancel our passenger service in and out of Nadi this Thursday, April 29.

"The service this week will operate as cargo only and we are contacting impacted customers directly.