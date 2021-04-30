Fiji health authorities go door-to-door to swab workers linked to current case

In Fiji medical authorities are working around the clock to track residents who may have contracted Covid-19 as the current cases point towards widespread transmission in the community.

Secretary of Health Dr James Fong says the way it's tracking is Fiji’s positive cases are the early stage of what could be a fast rising curve.

“These last cases and existing unknowns point to the widespread transmission in the community,” he warned.

Dr Fong says the greatest concern is a 52-year-old woman who works in a garment factory in Suva.

Medical officials have been going door to door to swab all employees of that factory along with a neighbouring one – as workers may have shared transport with the positive case.

And there’s also concern over a Covid positive man in Rakiraki where no link to the other cases have been found.

So far there have been 28 locally transmitted cases.