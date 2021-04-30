TODAY |

Fiji health authorities go door-to-door to swab workers linked to current case

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

In Fiji medical authorities are working around the clock to track residents who may have contracted Covid-19 as the current cases point towards widespread transmission in the community.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Medical officials are desperately trying to trace close contacts of positive cases. Source: 1 NEWS

Secretary of Health Dr James Fong says the way it's tracking is Fiji’s positive cases are the early stage of what could be a fast rising curve.

“These last cases and existing unknowns point to the widespread transmission in the community,” he warned.

Dr Fong says the greatest concern is a 52-year-old woman who works in a garment factory in Suva.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Officials are concerned about one case in particular: a person who worked in a garment factory. Source: 1 NEWS

Medical officials have been going door to door to swab all employees of that factory along with a neighbouring one – as workers may have shared transport with the positive case.

And there’s also concern over a Covid positive man in Rakiraki where no link to the other cases have been found.

So far there have been 28 locally transmitted cases.

There's expected to be a curfew from 8pm tonight.

World
Barbara Dreaver
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Cook Islands traveller breaches trans-Tasman bubble after flying to Perth from Auckland
2
Latest SpaceX satellite deployment set to cross NZ skies this evening
3
Joseph Parker sheds light on split with Kevin Barry ahead of Derek Chisora fight
4
Woman who shot partner to death at Auckland home sentenced to home detention
5
Live stream: 6pm and Seven Sharp 2021
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Latest SpaceX satellite deployment set to cross NZ skies this evening

US students could be disciplined after 'incredibly hurtful' re-enactment of George Floyd arrest, killing
08:11

In face of climate crisis, Pacific leader optimistic after US re-enters Paris Agreement
01:01

Ardern: Brisbane green zone breach shows importance of strict bubble rules