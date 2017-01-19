 

Fiji factory blaze: Cause of fire still unknown, employees treated for smoke inhalation

Barbara Dreaver 

1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent

Fiji firefighters have managed to contain a blaze in Nadi central, which destroyed the Jack's of Fiji garment factory.

The footage shows the full extent of the massive fire in Nadi.
Source: Fiji One News

The fire is no longer threatening other buildings in the town area, with the blaze engulfing the whole factory. 

Six employees are reportedly receiving treatment for smoke inhalation. 

Several fire engines are at the scene and it is understood 144 workers in the immediate area were evacuated.

Mobile footage show the intense fire ripping through the Jacks of Fiji Garment factory in Nadi.
Source: Facebook/Momeen Ali

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro told The Fiji Times the cause and cost of the damage is yet to be determined. 

Pacific Islands

Barbara Dreaver

