Fiji factory blaze: Cause of fire still unknown, employees treated for smoke inhalation

Fiji firefighters have managed to contain a blaze in Nadi central, which destroyed the Jack's of Fiji garment factory.
The fire is no longer threatening other buildings in the town area, with the blaze engulfing the whole factory.
Six employees are reportedly receiving treatment for smoke inhalation.
Several fire engines are at the scene and it is understood 144 workers in the immediate area were evacuated.
Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro told The Fiji Times the cause and cost of the damage is yet to be determined.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news