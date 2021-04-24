Fiji enforces mini-lockdown as community Covid-19 cases emerge from funeral

Fiji authorities will enforce a mini lockdown this evening until Monday morning in a bid to get on top of a Covid-19 outbreak

There are six community cases on the main island - two of them in Suva - all stemming from what has been described as a super-spreader event at a funeral.

A family in Suva’s Cunningham area attended the two-day funeral in another city, with of two of them since testing positive for Covid-19.

As a result, no one is allowed to leave the neighbourhood for the next two weeks.

Dr James Fong, Fiji’s Health Secretary, said heavy restrictions will be enforced around the country from tonight as well.

“Everyone should stay at home because my teams are going to use that window to do targeted health screenings around Viti Levu,” he said.

Residents are only allowed out to get food, medicine and money while masks are mandatory on public transport and in shops, Fong said.

“If these protocols are not followed, I will have to recommend full lockdown measures for entire towns and cities.”

Minister for Pacific Affairs Aupiro William Sio said New Zealand has offered to provide Fiji with additional support from our vaccine portfolio.