Fiji confirms second coronavirus case to be a relative of first patient

Fiji has confirmed its second case of coronavirus this afternoon.

The second case is the mother of the first patient announced in Fiji on Thursday, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced on Twitter.

Fijian Minister of Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete said there is a single confirmed case in Lautoka. Source: 1 NEWS

He said the latest patient "had been immediately isolated as part of our contact tracing efforts, and her symptoms did not show until after she was already within isolation".

She remains isolated and is in stable condition.

Fiji confirms first coronavirus case - a flight attendant who briefly passed through Auckland

The first confirmed coronavirus was identified by Fijian Minister of Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete, who said the case in Lautoka involved a man who had recently returned to Fiji from overseas.

1 NEWS understand the man is a Fijian Airlines flight attendant, who briefly travelled through Auckland and had spent time in San Francisco, where its believed he contracted the virus.

"He was immediately isolated, where he remains under careful medical supervision," Mr Waqainabete said on Twitter.

