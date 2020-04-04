Fiji confirms at least five new cases of Covid-19, its biggest daily rise to date

Fiji has just confirmed at least five new cases of coronavirus, it’s biggest daily rise to date.
The total number of cases is now 12, the Prime Minister has addressed the nation, urging people to stay home.
Two of the new cases are related to and infected couple who worked in different hair salons in Suva.
Another is more than 100km away in Nadi and had arrived recently from Auckland.
Prime Minister Bainimarama is warning Fijians that if numbers continue to rise, he may enact a nationwide lockdown.