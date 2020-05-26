TODAY |

Fiji confirms case of Covid-19 in border quarantine

A man who recently returned to Fiji from India has tested positive for Covid-19.

The government says the 66-year-old was being held in border quarantine, and has been taken to Nadi Hospital to be held in isolation.

He returned on Saturday and a positive test result was confirmed last night.

The government says the man's son has also been tested, with a result expected tonight.

The acting permanent secretary of the health ministry, Dr James Fong, says the system worked, and there's no need for alarm in the community.

"We have been well prepared for the likelihood of Covid-19 cases developing amongst these repatriated citizens," he told a news conference in Suva.

"But as we've made clear, Fiji has the infrastructure, surveillance capabilities, and local testing capacities to ensure that these quarantine cases at the border present zero risk to the general public."

By rnz.co.nz

