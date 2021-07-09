Fiji breaks daily record with 860 new Covid-19 infections

Fiji’s Covid-19 cases continue to soar with 860 new daily cases, the highest number to date.

A nurse stands outside Tamara Twomey hospital in Suva. Source: Associated Press

Four people with the virus died in the 24 hours to last night - one of them a 15-year-old - the clinical team is investigating whether there were underlying health issues.

The total death toll since this outbreak began in April is 49, although an additional 19 people infected with Covid-19 who died have not been counted as medical officials say they had serious health conditions.

Fifty-eight per cent of the targeted population have been vaccinated with at least one dose of Astra Zeneca.

There will be two drive-through vaccination centres open tomorrow in Suva at Albert Park and the Fiji National University.