TODAY |

Fiji breaks daily record with 860 new Covid-19 infections

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji’s Covid-19 cases continue to soar with 860 new daily cases, the highest number to date.

A nurse stands outside Tamara Twomey hospital in Suva. Source: Associated Press

Four people with the virus died in the 24 hours to last night - one of them a 15-year-old - the clinical team is investigating whether there were underlying health issues. 

The total death toll since this outbreak began in April is 49, although an additional 19 people infected with Covid-19 who died have not been counted as medical officials say they had serious health conditions.

Fifty-eight per cent of the targeted population have been vaccinated with at least one dose of Astra Zeneca.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Employees have been given an August deadline for their first jab. Source: 1 NEWS

There will be two drive-through vaccination centres open tomorrow in Suva at Albert Park and the Fiji National University. 

Secretary of Health Dr James Fong had predicted numbers of daily cases would reach 800 - but it’s now surpassed this with worse to come. 

World
Barbara Dreaver
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
2
Police officer in hospital after being shot in Hamilton
3
RSV explained: What parents, caregivers need to be aware of
4
Robertson reveals All Blacks clause in new Crusaders deal
5
Immigration NZ confirms partners among those whose visas have been cancelled
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US woman killed after grizzly bear pulled her from tent was registered nurse

One of China's wandering elephants returned to reserve

New Lambda Covid-19 variant detected in Canada

NSW tightens restrictions as highest daily Covid-19 cases recorded this year