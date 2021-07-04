TODAY |

Fiji breaks daily Covid case record again – but actual number believed to be higher

Barbara Dreaver, 1 NEWS Pacific Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Fiji has officially recorded a new daily record of 791 new Covid cases - but the actual number is believed to be higher. 

There have been another six deaths of Covid patients in the last 24 hours although officials say three of them died of underlying health problems. 

This takes the total number of deaths in this outbreak to 40 plus another 19 Covid-positive patients who have died of serious medical conditions. 

In a statement, the Ministry of Health says because of the rapidly rising cases home-based screening and swabbing can no longer happen except in exceptional circumstances. Response teams will instead be looking after serious cases. 

There are currently 6,500 active cases. 

The field hospital in Suva is to become a Covid-dedicated facility. 

Officials warn daily case numbers will continue to rise with more hospitalisations and deaths. 

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
Barbara Dreaver
