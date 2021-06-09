Fiji breaks daily Covid-19 record with 94 new cases

A disaster is unfolding in Fiji as Covid-19 cases continue to escalate - 94 cases in the last twenty-four hours, the highest recorded daily number to date.

A Fiji Government media statement released late Tuesday night shows a medical system under stress and unable to cope with the dramatic rise in numbers.

It says due to the high number of those testing positive with Covid-19 and constraints on quarantine capacity, all new positive cases will be isolated at home where feasible.

But in the Lami-Nausori Containment zone a serious crisis is emerging where all resources will be solely directed at those seriously ill with Covid-19.

“We are preparing to shift into a mitigation phase that ensures that healthcare resources are focussed on caring for patients who develop severe illness as a result of the virus,” the statement read.

Suva’s main hospital, now closed because of a raft of cases from there, is now being used as a Covid-19 care facility.

The Valelevu Health Centre also closed this afternoon after two patients recently discharged from hospital went there to be tested and returned positive results.