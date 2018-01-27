'Fight until the end'- Russian athletes demand answers for Olympics denial

Six-time Olympic gold medalist Viktor Ahn wants to know why he has been barred from next month's Pyeongchang Games.

Ahn is a short track speedskater who was born in South Korea but switched allegiance to Russia ahead of the 2014 Sochi Games.

Russian officials say the International Olympic Committee has refused to grant Ahn an invitation amid its vetting of the country's athletes for possible doping links.

"I just want to know why they did not allow me to go, what for? But they wouldn't say anything..." Ahn told interviewers.

Ahn won his first three Olympic titles while competing for South Korea.

The IOC hasn't confirmed which Russians will be invited to compete in Pyeongchang, and hasn't explained any individual decisions.

However, it has said newly obtained records from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory played a role in the decision-making.

Russia announced an Olympic team of 169 athletes on Thursday.