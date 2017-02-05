Fight over President Trump's travel ban continues with court hearing today

A hearing will be held today on whether to allow or reject US President Trump's travel ban.

It comes after the Justice Department defended the executive order which temporarily banned people from seven Muslim majority countries from travelling to the US and urged the court of appeals to reinstate it.

President Donald Trump says the court fight could end up in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters overnight, Mr Trump says he's going to take his fight to uphold the directive "through the system."

Still, he says he hopes the measure doesn't have to go to the high court because he believes it is "common sense."

Trump's order paused the entire US refugee programme and banned entries to the US from seven majority Muslim countries.