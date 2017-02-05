 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Fight over President Trump's travel ban continues with court hearing today

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

A hearing will be held today on whether to allow or reject US President Trump's travel ban.

It comes after the Justice Department defended the executive order which temporarily banned people from seven Muslim majority countries from travelling to the US and urged the court of appeals to reinstate it.

The US President is adamant the block will be overturned and an appeal has already been lodged.
Source: 1 NEWS

President Donald Trump says the court fight could end up in the Supreme Court.

Speaking to reporters overnight, Mr Trump says he's going to take his fight to uphold the directive "through the system."

Press Secretary Sean Spicer says Trump’s administration believes the law and US constitution is on the side of the government with regard to the travel ban.
Source: Associated Press

Still, he says he hopes the measure doesn't have to go to the high court because he believes it is "common sense."

Trump's order paused the entire US refugee programme and banned entries to the US from seven majority Muslim countries.

On Friday weekend, Seattle US District Judge James Robart temporarily blocked the order, sparking harsh criticism from the president of both the judge and his decision.

Related

North America

03:28
The PM took the chance during his short phone call with Trump to criticise his anti-Muslim travel ban.

White House backing itself to overturn judge's order against travel ban
00:40
Ph.D. student Nima Enayati, who is conducting research on robotic surgery at Stanford, was one of those turned away.

Travellers rejoice after Trump's travel ban swatted by judge

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:46
1
Cesilie Carlton performed several somersaults before diving into a pool aboard Harmony of the Sea.

If you get vertigo, look away: Woman's unbelievable high-dive on moving cruise ship

01:55
2
Mongrel Mob Hastings Chapter President Rex Timu has launched a Waitangi Tribunal claim, saying the government isn’t fighting P hard enough.

Inter-gang fight night organised by Mob president warring against P

3

Live stream: Breakfast

00:41
4
Sydney's Intercontinental Hotel is surrounded by police and security officers after a listening device was discovered in a chair in the All Blacks' meeting room.

Steve Hansen reveals man charged over hotel listening device saga is 'someone well-respected' by All Blacks

5
1 NEWS

UK fighter jets scrambled to escort plane after passenger becomes disruptive

02:04
Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland tonight having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

Why Tongan fishermen rescued after being adrift at sea have walked away with more than their lives

Six fisherman are flying home from Auckland having been rescued by a German cruise ship.

01:58
Among the well-known faces in this "Treat Her Right" advertisement is Kiwi actor Miriama McDowell.

'I feel like I'm playing every woman' - Kiwi star part of powerful ad campaign for equal pay

Miriama McDowell feels like crying every time she shoots scenes of her playing underpaid women.

01:06

Teachers 'aren't nutritionists' - kindy's note scolding parent over chocolate slice in lunchbox is overkill

The note also raised the ire of TVNZ newsreader Daniel Faitaua.

01:44
In the emotional reunion before his passing, Lomu meets van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up.

Flashback: Brothers in illness - Jonah Lomu visits Joost van der Westhuizen to tell him he loves him

In the emotional reunion, Lomu met van der Westhuizen to keep his spirits up. The Springbok great passed away overnight after a battle with motor neuron disease.

01:41
hillary barry, bill english and donald trump

Watch: Kiwis 'ought to know what you said' to Trump on immigration ban - Hilary Barry presses cagey Bill English

The PM didn't reveal exactly what he said to President Trump over the ban.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ