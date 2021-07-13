TODAY |

Fifteen-year-old girl dies of Covid-19 in Fiji

Source:  1 NEWS

A fifteen-year-old girl has died in Fiji from Covid-19.

Her death was one of three recorded yesterday, along with 873 new cases of the virus. Source: Breakfast

Her death was one of three recorded yesterday, along with a record 873 new coronavirus cases.

A 56-year-old woman who had received her first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and an unvaccinated 87-year-old woman were the other two deaths.

According to the Fijian Government, 56 people have died due to Covid-19 since the new outbreak in April, and 58 in total.

There has also been other deaths in people with Covid-19 in Fiji, but their cause of death is not being treated as the virus.

The island nation now has 9310 active Covid-19 cases of the virus.

Source: Breakfast

World
Pacific Islands
Coronavirus Pandemic
